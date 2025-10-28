Godrej Consumer Products Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd is quoting at Rs 1115.5, down 0.82% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 12.74% in last one year as compared to a 5.97% rally in NIFTY and a 5.33% fall in the Nifty FMCG index.
Godrej Consumer Products Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1115.5, down 0.82% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.15% on the day, quoting at 25926.8. The Sensex is at 84589.71, down 0.22%.Godrej Consumer Products Ltd has eased around 5.27% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Godrej Consumer Products Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 2.01% in last one month and is currently quoting at 56428.95, down 0.67% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 8.48 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 14.9 lakh shares in last one month.
The benchmark October futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1118.8, down 0.82% on the day. Godrej Consumer Products Ltd tumbled 12.74% in last one year as compared to a 5.97% rally in NIFTY and a 5.33% fall in the Nifty FMCG index.
The PE of the stock is 85.7 based on TTM earnings ending June 25.
