Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd spurts 0.55%, gains for five straight sessions

Last Updated : Oct 28 2025 | 2:51 PM IST

Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd is quoting at Rs 486.5, up 0.55% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 29.1% in last one year as compared to a 5.98% gain in NIFTY and a 15.52% gain in the Nifty Auto.

Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 486.5, up 0.55% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.14% on the day, quoting at 25929. The Sensex is at 84620.61, down 0.19%. Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd has added around 20.02% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd is a constituent, has added around 3.07% in last one month and is currently quoting at 27263.65, down 0.05% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 66.2 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 32.19 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark October futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 486.1, up 0.28% on the day. Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd is down 29.1% in last one year as compared to a 5.98% gain in NIFTY and a 15.52% gain in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 53.15 based on TTM earnings ending June 25.

First Published: Oct 28 2025 | 1:00 PM IST

