Godrej Consumer Products Ltd Spurts 5.65%

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd gained 5.65% today to trade at Rs 1260.15. The BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index is up 0.2% to quote at 20216.64. The index is down 1.26 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd increased 2.31% and Dabur India Ltd added 1.46% on the day. The BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index went down 3.39 % over last one year compared to the 4.25% surge in benchmark SENSEX.
Godrej Consumer Products Ltd has added 4.11% over last one month compared to 1.26% fall in BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index and 1.47% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 5364 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 7118 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1541.3 on 11 Sep 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 979.75 on 04 Mar 2025.
