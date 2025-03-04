Godrej Finance reports standalone net profit of Rs 31.10 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 151.45% to Rs 262.71 croreNet profit of Godrej Finance reported to Rs 31.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net loss of Rs 3.51 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 151.45% to Rs 262.71 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 104.48 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales262.71104.48 151 OPM %56.8040.52 -PBDT36.850.59 6146 PBT31.10-3.51 LP NP31.10-3.51 LP
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content