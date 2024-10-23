Godrej Industries receives upgrade in long term credit ratings

From ICRA
Godrej Industries has received ratings action from ICRA as under:Instrument Amount (Rs crore) Rating NCD
7000
ICRA AA+; Stable (upgraded)Commercial paper
3500
ICRA A1+ (reaffirmed)
Long term fund based facilities - CC
90
ICRA AA+; Stable (upgraded)Long term - term loan
226.32
ICRA AA+; Stable (upgraded)Short term non fund based facilities
126
ICRA A1+ (reaffirmed)
Long / short term unallocated
1697.68
ICRA AA+; Stable (upgraded)/ ICRA A1+ (reaffirmed)
