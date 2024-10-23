Lulu Retail Holdings set to launch $1.8-bn IPO; largest in UAE for this yr

Lulu Retail Holdings, which operates the Middle East’s largest hypermarket chains, is set to launch a $1.8-billion initial public offering (IPO), the largest in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) this year and the largest-ever by a private firm.
The group is controlled by Kerala business tycoon MA Yusuff Ali. The listing, set to run from October 28 to November 5, will offer more than 2.58 billion shares, with trading expected to begin on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange on November 14.
Though the India business is not part of the listing entity, the company’s prospectus mentioned that a significant portion of its sourcing comes from India. In September, Ali said that the quantum of agri-product procurement from India is expected to increase from Rs 10,000 crore to Rs 15,000 crore over the next two years. These products mainly include fruits, vegetables, rice, tea, sugar, spices, and millets.
At present, the group sources products from suppliers in 85 countries. As of June this year, approximately 82 per cent of its purchases were domestic (within the Gulf Co-operation Council or GCC), while 18 per cent were international purchases (direct imports and imports from sourcing centres). The group’s top three sourcing countries for imports, excluding GCC countries, were India (20 per cent), China (20 per cent), and the US (10 per cent).
"Lulu Retail, the retail entity, is a cash-rich company. We have sufficient funds to support our growth plans. The proceeds are with the offloading company Lulu International Holdings Ltd (LIHL), which will utilise them as per its business strategy," a company spokesperson told Business Standard.
The company operates 240 stores across the six GCC countries, and the listing comes at a time of booming retail spending in the region, reportedly leading to domestic listings by companies in the sector.
Yusuff Ali had previously sold a 20 per cent stake in Lulu International Holdings Ltd for approximately $1 billion to the Abu Dhabi Developmental Holding Company (ADQ) in 2021. "The retail market in the region is expected to reach $100 billion by the end of 2028, and we are well-positioned to seize those opportunities," he added.
The number of daily shoppers for the company has risen to around 657,749 in 2024, up from 613,978 in 2023. "We are already an omni-channel player and see great potential in this space moving forward. We aim to increase our presence on online platforms. Our outlook is much brighter," the spokesperson added. Founded in 1974 by Indian businessman Yusuff Ali, Lulu joins other grocery firms that have gone public, such as UAE-based Spinneys earlier this year and Saudi grocery retailer BinDawood Holding in 2020.
The group also has a global presence in the manufacturing and trading of goods, hospitality, and real estate, in addition to operating shopping malls.
Though India is not part of the listing entity, the group as a whole has significant expansion plans in the country. This reportedly includes an investment of Rs 30,000 crore by 2025, as per reports last year. The group currently operates seven supermarkets in India, including in Kochi, Bengaluru, Lucknow, Coimbatore, Trivandrum, Palakkad, Hyderabad, and Calicut.