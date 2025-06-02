Monday, June 02, 2025 | 04:11 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Apollo Hospitals gains after Q4 PAT jumps 53% YoY to Rs 390 cr

Apollo Hospitals gains after Q4 PAT jumps 53% YoY to Rs 390 cr

Image

Last Updated : Jun 02 2025 | 4:07 PM IST

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise added 1.70% to Rs 6,994.95 after the company reported 53.5% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 389.60 crore on 13.1% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 5,592.20 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

Profit before tax (PBT) jumped 40% YoY to Rs 515.50 crore in the quarter ended 31st March 2025.

EBITDA grew 20% to Rs 769.9 crore in Q4 FY25 as compared with Rs 640.5 crore in Q4 FY24. EBITDA margin stood at 13.8% in Q4 FY25 as against 13% in Q4 FY24.

Revenue from healthcare services increased 10% YoY to Rs 2,822 crore, revenue from Apollo health and lifestyle (AHLL) stood at Rs 394 crore, up 11% YoY and revenue from Apollo healthCo was at Rs 2,376.3 crore, up 17% YoY.

 

As on March 31, 2025, Apollo Hospitals had 8,025 operating beds across the network (excluding AHLL & managed beds). The overall occupancy for hospitals was at 67% as against 65% in the same period in the previous year.

On full year basis, the companys consolidated net profit climbed 60.9% to Rs 1,445.90 crore on 14.3% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 21,794 crore in FY25 over FY24.

Dr. Prathap C Reddy, chairman, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise, said: At Apollo, our mission has always gone beyond treating illness-it is about enabling every individual to live a healthier, happier life. FY25 was a defining year. With revenues crossing approximately Rs 20,000 crore and Healthcare Services surpassing around Rs 11,000 crore, we are humbled by the trust placed in us across India and beyond.

To address the rising burden of non-communicable diseases, we are intensifying our preventive care mission. Through Apollo ProHealth, we are set to globally launch pioneering wellness programs that redefine the healthcare landscape - shifting the focus from reactive treatment to proactive, preventive care.

We are committed to growth and to the enhancement of our care toucbpoints, with new hospitals to be commissioned this year in Pune, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Bangalore and Delhi NCR - and several more in varying stages of development. These state-of-the-art facilities will be equipped with cutting-edge medical technology, reinforcing our commitment to delivering world-class care at scale. Our over Rs 8,000 crore investment over the next five years will add over 4,300 beds, with the first phase of - 2,000 beds already in progress-bringing advanced care closer to communities across India.

Apollo Pharmacies crossed 6,600 stores this year and Apollo 24/7 commenced distribution of Insurance products to increase access to care.

Meanwhile, the companys board recommended a final dividend of Rs 10 per equity share with a face value of Rs 5 each for FY25. The board has fixed the record date as Tuesday, 19th August 2025. The dividend, if declared at the annual general meeting will be paid on or before 10th September 2025.

Further, the companys board has approved a proposal to purchase a land parcel admeasuring 2.53 acres at Sarjapur, Bengaluru for setting up a 500-bed greenfield multi-specialty hospital, at an estimated overall cost of Rs 944 crore.

Additionally, the company will also be acquiring a 200 bedded hospital located in the vicinity of the land parcel identified for setting up the 500 bed greenfield hospital. The overall cost of acquiring the existing hospital facility (expandable to 200 beds immediately) and upgrading the existing hospital infrastructure is estimated to be Rs 285 crore.

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise has established a strong presence across the healthcare ecosystem, encompassing hospitals, pharmacies, primary care and diagnostic clinics, as well as various retail health models. The Group also offers telemedicine services in multiple countries, health insurance solutions, global project consultancy, and operates medical colleges, a nursing and hospital management college, and Medvarsity for e-learning. Additionally, it is supported by a dedicated research foundation.

The counter shed 0.68% to end at Rs 6,878.20 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jun 02 2025 | 11:54 AM IST

