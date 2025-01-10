Business Standard

Vivo Bio Tech consolidated net profit declines 37.88% in the December 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 10 2025 | 9:04 AM IST

Sales decline 4.98% to Rs 12.21 crore

Net profit of Vivo Bio Tech declined 37.88% to Rs 0.82 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1.32 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 4.98% to Rs 12.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 12.85 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales12.2112.85 -5 OPM %45.3749.65 -PBDT3.714.18 -11 PBT1.461.91 -24 NP0.821.32 -38

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jan 10 2025 | 7:38 AM IST

