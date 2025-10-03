Friday, October 03, 2025 | 09:55 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Godrej Properties Ltd Surges 1.47%

Godrej Properties Ltd Surges 1.47%

Image

Last Updated : Oct 03 2025 | 9:50 AM IST

Godrej Properties Ltd has added 2.43% over last one month compared to 1.01% fall in BSE Realty index and 0.14% rise in the SENSEX

Godrej Properties Ltd gained 1.47% today to trade at Rs 2060.8. The BSE Realty index is up 0.37% to quote at 6840.52. The index is down 1.01 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Prestige Estates Projects Ltd increased 1.08% and Lodha Developers Ltd added 0.14% on the day. The BSE Realty index went down 16.45 % over last one year compared to the 2.2% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

Godrej Properties Ltd has added 2.43% over last one month compared to 1.01% fall in BSE Realty index and 0.14% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 61 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 23300 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 3277.35 on 01 Oct 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 1869.5 on 07 Apr 2025.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Shares of Telge Projects lists in MT Group

Shares of Telge Projects lists in MT Group

Indices opens lower; breadth positive

Indices opens lower; breadth positive

PARAS receives order worth Rs 46.19 cr from Ministry of Defence

PARAS receives order worth Rs 46.19 cr from Ministry of Defence

Revolt Motors appoints Raghava Rao as Chief Business Officer

Revolt Motors appoints Raghava Rao as Chief Business Officer

Black Box announces strategic partnership with Wind River

Black Box announces strategic partnership with Wind River

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 03 2025 | 9:30 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold vs Silver: Where to investElon Musk NetworthStock Market HolidayNRI Billionaire ListGold-Silver Price TodayOG Box Office CollectionUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon