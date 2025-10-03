Friday, October 03, 2025 | 09:33 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Revolt Motors appoints Raghava Rao as Chief Business Officer

Revolt Motors appoints Raghava Rao as Chief Business Officer

Last Updated : Oct 03 2025 | 9:31 AM IST

Revolt Motors, a wholly owned subsidiary of RattanIndia Enterprises, announced the appointment of Raghava Rao as Chief Business Officer (CBO).

Rao is a seasoned industry leader with over 25 years of diverse experience across the automotive sector, spanning two-wheelers, tractors, three-wheelers, and commercial vehicles. His expertise lies in channel sales, customer support, customer experience, and market insights, with a proven track record of driving business growth and customer success.

Before joining Revolt Motors, Rao held senior leadership positions at Kinetic Engineering Ltd, Bajaj Auto, Tata Motors, Piaggio Vehicles, and TI Clean Mobility (Montra Electric). His rich experience in business development, network expansion, and vendor ecosystem management will be instrumental in bringing industry-leading practices to Revolt as the company enters a high-growth phase.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Oct 03 2025 | 9:14 AM IST

