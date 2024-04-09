Sensex (    %)
                             
Godrej Properties sells over 5,000 homes worth Rs 9,500 crore in Q4FY24

Image

Last Updated : Apr 09 2024 | 9:50 AM IST
Godrej Properties announced its best ever quarterly and annual sales in Q4 FY 24 and FY 24 respectively.
GPL's highest ever quarterly and annual sales: Q4 FY24 booking value grew by 135% to more than Rs 9,500 crore and FY 24 booking value grew by 84% to more than Rs 22,500 crore.
GPL achieved 161% of its booking value guidance for FY24 with volume growth of 31% during the year to 20.00 million sq. ft. and an improved project mix. Sales volume for Q4FY24 grew by 56% to 8.17 million sq. ft.
Sales were driven by superlative consumer demand in some key new project launches. Godrej Zenith in NCR achieved a booking value of more than Rs 3,000 crore and Godrej Reserve in MMR achieved a booking value of Rs 2,690 crore. Both of these projects were the best ever launches for GPL in the respective markets.
In FY24, 4 projects (including Godrej Aristocrat launched in Q3 and Godrej Tropical Isle launched in Q2) achieved over Rs 2,000 crore booking value.
GPL's bookings in NCR in FY 24 grew 180% to over Rs 10,000 crore and GPL's bookings in MMR grew 114% to over Rs 6,500 crore.
First Published: Apr 09 2024 | 9:23 AM IST

