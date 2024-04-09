Sensex (    %)
                             
US Stocks end mixed ahead of inflation data

Image

Last Updated : Apr 09 2024 | 9:16 AM IST
The US share market finished lackluster session with mixed note after bouncing back and forth across the unchanged line on Monday, 08 April 2024, as investors seemed reluctant to make significant moves ahead of the release of closely watched inflation data and other key economic data later in the week.
At closing bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average index edged down 11.24 points, or 0.03%, to 38,892.80. The S&P500 index shed 1.95 points, or 0.04%, to 5,202.39. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index increased by 5.44 points, or 0.03%, to 16,253.96.
Total 6 of 11 major S&P 500 sectors closed lower, with healthcare sector was bottom performer, falling 0.38%, while real estate was top performer, rising 0.82%.
Investors' focus this week will be on the U.S. consumer price index (CPI) report, along with speeches by Federal Reserve officials and the release of minutes of the Fed's March FOMC meeting. Fed officials are also set to speak in the coming days, including New York Fed President John Williams and Boston President Susan Collins, who will both speak on Thursday.
First Published: Apr 09 2024 | 9:03 AM IST

