Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Godrej Properties to develop 11-acre land parcel in Hinjewadi, Pune

Image

Last Updated : Jul 01 2024 | 9:32 AM IST
With estimated revenue potential of Rs 1,800 cr
Godrej Properties announced that it will develop ~11-acre land parcel in Hinjewadi, Pune.
The development on this land will comprise primarily Group Housing & High Street Retail.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The project will have a developable potential of ~ 2.2 million square feet with an estimated revenue potential of ~ Rs 1,800 crore.
The land parcel is strategically located near the upcoming Megapolis Metro Station and offers good connectivity to Major IT hubs in Hinjewadi, Pune along with access to schools, hospitals, malls, restaurants, and premium hotels.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Budget, Budget 2024, Union Budget

Budget 2024: Nasscom seeks lighter taxation environment for tech industry

Protest, Parliament Protest

Parliament LIVE: INDIA bloc MPs to protest against 'misuse of investigating agencies', NEET issue

NSE, BSE, Indian stock market

Stock Market LIVE: Indian equities open flat; Sensex holds 79k, Nifty above 24,000

P Chidambaram

Bulldozing 3 existing laws: Chidambaram slams govt over new criminal bills

Healthcare, Budget, health budget

Budget Watch: Ayushman Bharat, vaccination programme top agenda for health

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 01 2024 | 9:22 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayParliament LIVETodays Top stock picksLatest News LIVENEET Row UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon