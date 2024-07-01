Business Standard
JSW Energy signs power purchase agreement with SJVN

Last Updated : Jul 01 2024 | 9:32 AM IST
For ISTS-connected solar capacity of 700 MW
JSW Renew Energy (Raj), a wholly-owned stepdown subsidiary of JSW Energy, has signed Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with SJVN for ISTS-connected solar capacity of 700 MW. The total locked-in capacity of the company stands at 13.9 GW.
The PPA is signed for supply of power for a period of 25 years with a tariff of Rs 2.52/KWh. The aforesaid project is located in Rajasthan and is expected to be commissioned in next 24 months. This will take the total locked-in solar capacity to 3.5 GW.
JSW Energy has total locked-in generation capacity of 13.9 GW comprising of 7.3 GW operational, 2.6 GW under-construction across wind, thermal and hydro and RE pipeline of 4.0 GW (PPAs signed for 2.0 GW). The company also has 3.4 GWh of locked-in energy storage capacity through battery energy storage system and hydro pumped storage project. The Company aims to reach 20 GW generation capacity and 40 GWh of energy storage capacity before 2030. JSW Energy has set an ambitious target of achieving Carbon Neutrality by 2050.
First Published: Jul 01 2024 | 9:13 AM IST

