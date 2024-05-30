Sales decline 39.84% to Rs 18.29 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 1464.29% to Rs 2.19 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 65.45% to Rs 85.96 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 248.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Goenka Business & Finance reported to Rs 1.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 1.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 39.84% to Rs 18.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 30.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.18.2930.4085.96248.8331.980.5316.973.991.67-2.133.410.071.67-2.143.390.051.00-1.572.190.14