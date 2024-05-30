Shyama Infosys standalone net profit declines 11.11% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 50.00% to Rs 0.06 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 10.00% to Rs 0.11 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 40.00% to Rs 0.21 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Shyama Infosys declined 11.11% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 50.00% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.