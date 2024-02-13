GOI announces the sale of three dated securities for a notified amount of Rs 30,000 crore

The Government of India (GOI) has announced the sale (re-issue) of 7.33% GS 2026 for a notified amount of Rs 8,000 crore, 7.18% GS 2037 for a notified amount of Rs 10,000 crore and 7.25% GS 2063 for a notified amount of Rs 12,000 crore. GoI will have the option to retain additional subscription up to Rs 2,000 crore against each security mentioned above. The auction will be conducted using uniform price method for 7.33% GS 2026, 7.18% GS 2037 and multiple price method for 7.25% GS 2063. Both competitive and non-competitive bids for the auction should be submitted in electronic format on the Reserve Bank of India Core Banking Solution (E-Kuber) system on February 16, 2024 (Friday).

