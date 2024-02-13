Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

GOI announces the sale of three dated securities for a notified amount of Rs 30,000 crore

Image

Last Updated : Feb 13 2024 | 11:31 AM IST
The Government of India (GOI) has announced the sale (re-issue) of 7.33% GS 2026 for a notified amount of Rs 8,000 crore, 7.18% GS 2037 for a notified amount of Rs 10,000 crore and 7.25% GS 2063 for a notified amount of Rs 12,000 crore. GoI will have the option to retain additional subscription up to Rs 2,000 crore against each security mentioned above. The auction will be conducted using uniform price method for 7.33% GS 2026, 7.18% GS 2037 and multiple price method for 7.25% GS 2063. Both competitive and non-competitive bids for the auction should be submitted in electronic format on the Reserve Bank of India Core Banking Solution (E-Kuber) system on February 16, 2024 (Friday).
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Nifty trades near 22,000 Level; PSU Bank shares in demand

Market reverses trend; PSU banks under pressure

Market at day's high; PSU bank shares rally for 7th day

Sensex tumbles 628 pts; PSU bank rally for 2nd day

Barometers trim gains, FMCG stocks firm in choppy mkt

Bannari Amman Sugars standalone net profit rises 66.63% in the December 2023 quarter

Aruna Hotels reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.58 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Volumes jump at Sunteck Realty Ltd counter

Hindalco Inds drops on worries over Novelis' Bay Minette project costs

GSK Pharma slumps as PAT drops 72% YoY in Q3 FY24

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 13 2024 | 11:21 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayTata Power Share PriceBitcoinAshok LeylandMumbai AirportBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon