Shalimar Productions standalone net profit rises 900.00% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales decline 19.35% to Rs 0.25 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Net profit of Shalimar Productions rose 900.00% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 19.35% to Rs 0.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.31 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.0.250.3148.009.680.120.030.100.010.100.01