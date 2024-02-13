Sensex (    %)
                        
Shalimar Productions standalone net profit rises 900.00% in the December 2023 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 13 2024 | 11:32 AM IST
Sales decline 19.35% to Rs 0.25 crore
Net profit of Shalimar Productions rose 900.00% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 19.35% to Rs 0.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.31 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales0.250.31 -19 OPM %48.009.68 -PBDT0.120.03 300 PBT0.100.01 900 NP0.100.01 900
First Published: Feb 13 2024 | 11:08 AM IST

