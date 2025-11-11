Tuesday, November 11, 2025 | 10:59 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Vikran receives LoA for Solar project worth Rs 1641.97 cr

Vikran receives LoA for Solar project worth Rs 1641.97 cr

Last Updated : Nov 11 2025 | 10:50 AM IST
Vikran Engineering announce Letter of Award(LOA) accepted on 10 November 2025 from Carbonminus Maharashtra One Private (SPV) of Rs. 1641.91 crore for development of 505 MWAC Capacity Crystalline Ground Mounted Solar PV Technology Grid Interactive Solar PV Power Plants under MSEDCL LIS scheme at various districts in Maharashtra by Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company (MSEDCL).

First Published: Nov 11 2025 | 10:42 AM IST

