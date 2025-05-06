Tuesday, May 06, 2025 | 10:54 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / GOI announces the sale of two dated securities for a notified amount of ₹32,000 crore

GOI announces the sale of two dated securities for a notified amount of ₹32,000 crore

Image

Last Updated : May 06 2025 | 10:50 AM IST

The Government of India (GoI) has announced the sale (re-issue) of (i) 6.92% GS 2039 for a notified amount of ₹16,000 crore and (ii) 6.90% GS 2065 for a notified amount of ₹16,000 crore. The auction will be conducted using multiple price method. Both competitive and non-competitive bids for the auction should be submitted in electronic format on the Reserve Bank of India Core Banking Solution (e-Kuber system) on May 09, 2025 (Friday). GoI will have the option to retain additional subscription up to ₹2,000 crore against each security.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Nifty slides below 24,000; PSU Bank shares decline

Nifty slides below 24,000; PSU Bank shares decline

Market drifts lower; breadth negative

Market drifts lower; breadth negative

IRCON International bags Rs 187-cr order from Kerala State IT Infrastructure

IRCON International bags Rs 187-cr order from Kerala State IT Infrastructure

Indian Hotels Company slides as Q4 PAT tumbles 10% QoQ to Rs 522 crore

Indian Hotels Company slides as Q4 PAT tumbles 10% QoQ to Rs 522 crore

GIFT Nifty points at negative opening

GIFT Nifty points at negative opening

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 06 2025 | 10:35 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to watchPaytm Q4 Results 2025Yes Bank Stake DealMP Board Results 2025Dividend Stocks TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayMI vs GT Pitch ReportIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon