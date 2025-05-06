Tuesday, May 06, 2025 | 10:55 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / IRCON International bags Rs 187-cr order from Kerala State IT Infrastructure

IRCON International bags Rs 187-cr order from Kerala State IT Infrastructure

Image

Last Updated : May 06 2025 | 10:50 AM IST

IRCON International announced that it has secured a Rs 187.08 crore order from Kerala State IT Infrastructure for the construction of a dedicated rural industrial park in Thiruvananthapuram district.

The order is valued at Rs 187,082,914,800 and is to be executed within 30 months.

IRCON International is a Navratna, public-sector enterprise and a leading turnkey construction company in the public sector. Its core competence lies in railways and highways. IRCON has widespread operations in several states in India and other countries (Malaysia, Nepal, Bangladesh, South Africa, Algeria, Myanmar, and Sri Lanka).

IRCON International's consolidated net profit dropped 64.81% to Rs 86.10 crore, while revenue from operations declined 10.81% to Rs 2,612.86 crore in Q3 December 2024 over Q3 December 2023.

 

Shares of IRCON International rose 0.16% to Rs 158.90 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Indian Hotels Company slides as Q4 PAT tumbles 10% QoQ to Rs 522 crore

Indian Hotels Company slides as Q4 PAT tumbles 10% QoQ to Rs 522 crore

GIFT Nifty points at negative opening

GIFT Nifty points at negative opening

Stocks Slide as Trade Tensions Rise; Nasdaq Drops 133 Points, Energy Sector Hit Hard

Stocks Slide as Trade Tensions Rise; Nasdaq Drops 133 Points, Energy Sector Hit Hard

Ather Energy make decent debut

Ather Energy make decent debut

Coforge gains after Q4 PAT climbs 21% QoQ to Rs 306 cr; declares dividend of Rs 19 /sh

Coforge gains after Q4 PAT climbs 21% QoQ to Rs 306 cr; declares dividend of Rs 19 /sh

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 06 2025 | 10:30 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to watchPaytm Q4 Results 2025Yes Bank Stake DealMP Board Results 2025Dividend Stocks TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayMI vs GT Pitch ReportIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon