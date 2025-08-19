Tuesday, August 19, 2025 | 10:38 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / GoI announces the sale of two dated securities for a notified amount of Rs 36,000 crore

GoI announces the sale of two dated securities for a notified amount of Rs 36,000 crore

Last Updated : Aug 19 2025 | 10:31 AM IST

The Government of India (GoI) has announced the sale (re-issue) of (i) 5.91% Government Security 2028 for a notified amount of Rs 6,000 crore (nominal) through price based auction using multiple price method and (ii) 6.33% Government Security 2035 for a notified amount of Rs 30,000 crore (nominal) through price based auction using multiple price method. GoI will have the option to retain additional subscription up to Rs 2,000 crore against each security mentioned above. The auctions will be conducted by the Reserve Bank of India, Mumbai Office, Fort, Mumbai on August 22, 2025 (Friday). Up to 5% of the notified amount of the sale of the securities will be allotted to eligible individuals and institutions as per the Scheme for Non-Competitive Bidding Facility in the Auction of Government Securities.

 

First Published: Aug 19 2025 | 10:10 AM IST

