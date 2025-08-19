Tuesday, August 19, 2025 | 10:43 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
HLE Glascoat surges as subsidiary completes acquisition of Omeras GmbH Assets

Last Updated : Aug 19 2025 | 10:31 AM IST

HLE Glascoat rallied 16.38% to close at Rs 483.60 after announcing the successful completion of its strategic European acquisition.

In a regulatory filing, the company disclosed that its wholly owned step-down subsidiary, HLE Surface Technologies GmbH, finalized the acquisition of specific assets of Germany-based Omeras GmbH, along with all shares of its subsidiary Omerastore GmbH, on 18 August 2025.

The acquisition, valued at 2.75 million euros, follows HLE Glascoat's initial disclosure dated 14 August 2025. The deals were executed through a sale and purchase agreement and a real estate purchase agreement on 13 August 2025.

Omeras GmbH, with a legacy of 187 years and headquartered in Lauter-Bernsbach, Germany, specializes in manufacturing glass-lined and enameled panels, tanks, and architectural claddings. It offers comprehensive services ranging from consulting to turnkey project delivery. Omerastore GmbH focuses on modular, glass-fused-to-steel storage tanks and silos, used globally for potable water, sludge, and industrial liquids.

 

This acquisition provides HLE Glascoat immediate access to fast-growing infrastructure sectors such as transport, tunnels, clean rooms, renewable energy storage, and water/wastewater management. The German manufacturing footprint strengthens the companys presence in Europe and the Middle East.

Additionally, HLE Glascoat plans to leverage Omeras's well-established customer network to expand into emerging markets in Asia-Pacific, Africa, and Latin America with its modular tank solutions. This move aligns with HLE's long-term strategy of enhancing its commercial presence across key strategic geographies.

HLE Glascoat is engaged in the specialized business of manufacturing chemical process equipment, filtration, drying, heat transfer and glass lined equipment.

On a consolidated basis, net profit of HLE Glascoat surged 334.12% to Rs 14.76 crore while net sales rose 25.05% to Rs 283.95 crore in Q1 June 2025 over Q1 June 2024.

First Published: Aug 19 2025 | 10:15 AM IST

