Goldcoin Health Foods reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.06 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Sales reported at Rs 0.01 croreNet Loss of Goldcoin Health Foods reported to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against net loss of Rs 0.84 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 and also during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales0.010.01 0 OPM %-400.000 -PBDT-0.040.01 PL PBT-0.050 0 NP-0.06-0.84 93
