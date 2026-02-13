Golkonda Aluminium Extrusions standalone net profit declines 72.73% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 41.18% to Rs 0.10 crore

Net profit of Golkonda Aluminium Extrusions declined 72.73% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 41.18% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.0.100.1720.0064.710.030.110.030.110.030.11

