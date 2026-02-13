Art Nirman standalone net profit declines 75.00% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 44.44% to Rs 2.50 crore

Net profit of Art Nirman declined 75.00% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.28 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 44.44% to Rs 2.50 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 4.50 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.2.504.505.207.110.180.440.070.280.070.28

Powered by Capital Market - Live News