Art Nirman standalone net profit declines 75.00% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 13 2026 | 5:21 PM IST

Sales decline 44.44% to Rs 2.50 crore

Net profit of Art Nirman declined 75.00% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.28 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 44.44% to Rs 2.50 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 4.50 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales2.504.50 -44 OPM %5.207.11 -PBDT0.180.44 -59 PBT0.070.28 -75 NP0.070.28 -75

First Published: Feb 13 2026 | 5:21 PM IST

