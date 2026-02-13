Nirlon standalone net profit rises 18.90% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 5.32% to Rs 169.93 crore

Net profit of Nirlon rose 18.90% to Rs 69.32 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 58.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 5.32% to Rs 169.93 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 161.34 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.169.93161.3477.5281.15107.04104.1493.2189.7369.3258.30

Powered by Capital Market - Live News