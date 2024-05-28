Sales decline 58.57% to Rs 0.29 crore

For the full year,net profit declined 53.85% to Rs 0.06 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 280.91% to Rs 4.19 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Gopal Iron & Steels Co.(Gujarat) reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended March 2024 and during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 58.57% to Rs 0.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.0.290.704.191.10-17.24-1.43-1.19-4.55000.060.13000.060.13000.060.13