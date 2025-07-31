Gothi Plascon (India) standalone net profit declines 23.40% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 12.38% to Rs 0.92 croreNet profit of Gothi Plascon (India) declined 23.40% to Rs 0.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 12.38% to Rs 0.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales0.921.05 -12 OPM %55.4353.33 -PBDT0.460.56 -18 PBT0.360.47 -23 NP0.360.47 -23
