Thursday, July 31, 2025 | 04:58 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Skipper consolidated net profit rises 39.61% in the June 2025 quarter

Skipper consolidated net profit rises 39.61% in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Jul 31 2025 | 4:57 PM IST

Sales rise 14.85% to Rs 1253.86 crore

Net profit of Skipper rose 39.61% to Rs 45.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 32.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 14.85% to Rs 1253.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1091.74 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales1253.861091.74 15 OPM %10.149.59 -PBDT78.0857.61 36 PBT60.3743.10 40 NP45.2632.42 40

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Nucleus Software Exports consolidated net profit rises 16.56% in the June 2025 quarter

Nucleus Software Exports consolidated net profit rises 16.56% in the June 2025 quarter

Maruti Suzuki India consolidated net profit rises 0.87% in the June 2025 quarter

Maruti Suzuki India consolidated net profit rises 0.87% in the June 2025 quarter

Kamat Hotels (India) consolidated net profit rises 240.19% in the June 2025 quarter

Kamat Hotels (India) consolidated net profit rises 240.19% in the June 2025 quarter

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries consolidated net profit declines 19.64% in the June 2025 quarter

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries consolidated net profit declines 19.64% in the June 2025 quarter

Adani Enterprises consolidated net profit declines 49.51% in the June 2025 quarter

Adani Enterprises consolidated net profit declines 49.51% in the June 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 31 2025 | 3:16 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to watchUS Pakistan Oil DealNSDL IPOGold and Silver Rate TodayFD RatesTrump Tariffs on IndiaQ1 Result TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon