Nucleus Software Exports consolidated net profit rises 16.56% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 11.43% to Rs 217.72 croreNet profit of Nucleus Software Exports rose 16.56% to Rs 35.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 30.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 11.43% to Rs 217.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 195.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales217.72195.39 11 OPM %15.6114.81 -PBDT51.7043.79 18 PBT48.3039.91 21 NP35.2030.20 17
