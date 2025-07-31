Maruti Suzuki India consolidated net profit rises 0.87% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 8.11% to Rs 36624.10 croreNet profit of Maruti Suzuki India rose 0.87% to Rs 3792.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 3759.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 8.11% to Rs 36624.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 33876.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales36624.1033876.40 8 OPM %12.6215.07 -PBDT6499.506167.40 5 PBT4943.504835.70 2 NP3792.403759.70 1
