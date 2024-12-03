Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Government approves five capital acquisition proposals worth Rs 21,772 Crores to augment defence preparedness

Government approves five capital acquisition proposals worth Rs 21,772 Crores to augment defence preparedness

Image

Last Updated : Dec 03 2024 | 6:04 PM IST
The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC), under the chairmanship of Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh, accorded Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) for 05 capital acquisition proposals amounting to over Rs. 21,772 Crores. DAC granted Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) for the procurement of 31 New Water Jet Fast Attack Crafts (NWJFACs) for the Indian Navy. These are designed to perform the task of Low Intensity Maritime Operations, Surveillance, Patrol, and Search and Rescue (SAR) operations close to coast. In addition, these vessels will play an effective role in Anti-Piracy missions, especially in and around our Island territories. DAC also accorded AoN for procurement of 120 Fast Interceptor Craft (FIC-1). These vessels are capable to perform multiple roles, including escorting High Value Units such as Aircraft Carriers, Destroyers, and Frigates, Submarines for coastal defence. AoN for procurement of Electronic Warfare Suite (EWS) comprising External Airborne Self Protection Jammer pods, Next Generation Radar Warning Receiver and associated equipment for Su-30 MKI Aircraft was accorded by DAC. This system will enhance the operational capabilities of SU-30 MKI and protect it from enemy radars and related weapon system while carrying out a mission against enemy targets protected by Air Defence systems.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

World Chess Championship Game 7

World Chess Championship LIVE SCORE UPDATES Game 7: Gukesh to start with white vs Ding

Taj Mahal

LIVE news: Taj Mahal receives bomb threat via email, police probe underway

5G network, satellite

AT&T targets $18 bn in free cash flow by 2027, driven by 5G, fiber growth

Akal Takht

SAD set for overhaul as Akal Takht says leadership lost moral right to lead

Chennai Rains

Weather update: IMD predicts mild winter, below-normal cold wave days ahead

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 03 2024 | 5:47 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVELatest News LIVEParliament Session LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayWhat is De-DollarisationIndia Q2 GDP GrowthIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon