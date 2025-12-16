Government introduces Nuclear Energy Bill 2025 in Lok Sabha

Minister of State for Atomic Energy Jitendra Singh introduced the Bill, which aims to promote nuclear power generation and the use of ionising radiation for public welfare, while ensuring safety and security.
The Bill proposes the constitution of the Atomic Energy Regulatory Board and the establishment of an Atomic Energy Redressal Advisory Council. It also lays down provisions on the liability of the Central Government in the event of a nuclear incident.
To meet such liabilities, the Bill provides for the creation of a Nuclear Liability Fund by the Central Government.
Opposition members opposed the introduction of the Bill during the proceedings.
