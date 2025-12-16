Tuesday, December 16, 2025 | 10:38 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Sterling Tools drop after CFO Pankaj Gupta quits

Sterling Tools drop after CFO Pankaj Gupta quits

Last Updated : Dec 16 2025 | 10:31 AM IST

Sterling Tools slipped 1.80% to Rs 291.95 after the Pankaj Gupta, chief financial officer (CFO) of the company, has tendered his resignation from the services of the company to pursue other professional opportunities.

The resignation will be effective from the close of business on 31 December 2025, after which Gupta will cease to be the CFO and a key managerial personnel of the company.

Sterling Tools manufactures high-tensile cold-forged automotive fasteners, catering to the passenger cars, two-wheelers, commercial vehicles, agri-equipment, and construction equipment segments. Through its subsidiary, Sterling Gtake E-Mobility (SGEM), has also successfully ventured into the sunrise Electric Vehicle (EV) component sector.

 

The company reported a 91.21% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 17.19 crore in Q2 FY26, compared to Rs 8.99 crore recorded in Q1 FY26. Revenue from operations rose 8.24% QoQ to Rs 207.91 crore for the quarter ended 30 September 2025. On a year on year (YoY) basis, the companys net profit slipped 1.60% while revenue from operations fell 26.78% in Q2 FY26.

Nucleus Software successfully deploys FinnOne Neo for MB Bank, Vietnam

SEPC secures railway infrastructure project of Rs 269.69 cr

HDFC Bank gets RBI nod to hold upto 9.50% stake in IndusInd Bank

Nucleus Software rises as Vietnam's MB Bank implements FinnOne Neo platform

Lemon Tree Hotels signs new property in Nepal

First Published: Dec 16 2025 | 10:12 AM IST

