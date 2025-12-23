Tuesday, December 23, 2025 | 07:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Government of Chhattisgarh and GAIL (India) collaborate for greenfield gas-based fertilizer project

Government of Chhattisgarh and GAIL (India) collaborate for greenfield gas-based fertilizer project

Last Updated : Dec 23 2025 | 7:04 PM IST

The Government of Chhattisgarh and GAIL (India) today joined hands for development of a greenfield gas-based fertilizer project in the State of Chhattisgarh.

As per the MoU, GAIL will undertake detailed techno-economic studies for setting up a urea manufacturing plant of 12.7 Lacs Metric Ton (LMT), proposed to be strategically located along GAIL's Mumbai-Nagpur-Jharsuguda Natural Gas Pipeline (MNJPL) corridor. Based on the techno-economic evaluation, investment decision will be taken for setting up the fertilizer project by GAIL.

The Government of Chhattisgarh will provide facilitation across all stages of the project, including support for feasibility studies, identification and allocation of suitable land parcels, coordination with State and Central authorities, facilitation for statutory approvals and enabling infrastructure necessary for project implementation.

 

First Published: Dec 23 2025 | 6:54 PM IST

