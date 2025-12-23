Tuesday, December 23, 2025 | 03:07 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
L&T Onshore secures major order from Bharat Petroleum Corporation

L&T Onshore secures major order from Bharat Petroleum Corporation

Last Updated : Dec 23 2025 | 2:56 PM IST

L&T's Hydrocarbon Onshore business vertical (L&T Onshore) has won a major order from Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL). According to the company's project classification, the order is classified as 'major project' valued in the range of Rs 5,000 crore to Rs 10,000 crore.

The scope of work encompasses engineering, procurement, construction and commissioning of a Linear Low-Density Polyethylene / High-Density Polyethylene (LLDPE / HDPE) Swing Unit comprising two trains of 575 KTPA each, at Bina in Madhya Pradesh.

To be executed by L&T Onshore on a Lump Sum Turnkey basis, it will be India's largest LLDPE / HDPE Swing Unit, setting a new benchmark in polyethylene production capacity.

 

The project forms an integral part of BPCL's Bina Petrochemicals & Refinery Expansion Project which aims to set up a petrochemical complex and enhance refinery capacity from 7.8 MMTPA to ~11 MMTPA. It aligns with Government of India's 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' vision by strengthening domestic manufacturing and achieving self-sufficiency in polymer production.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Dec 23 2025 | 9:59 AM IST

