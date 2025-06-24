Tuesday, June 24, 2025 | 12:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Government of India announces the sale of two dated securities for a notified amount of ₹36,000 crore

Government of India announces the sale of two dated securities for a notified amount of ₹36,000 crore

Last Updated : Jun 24 2025 | 12:31 PM IST

The Government of India (GoI) has announced the sale (re-issue) of (i) New GS 2028 for a notified amount of ₹6,000 crore and (ii) 6.33% GS 2035 for a notified amount of ₹30,000 crore. The auction will be conducted using multiple price method. Both competitive and non-competitive bids for the auction should be submitted in electronic format on the Reserve Bank of India Core Banking Solution (e-Kuber system) on June 27, 2025 (Friday). GoI will have the option to retain additional subscription up to ₹2,000 crore against each security.

First Published: Jun 24 2025 | 12:16 PM IST

