Tuesday, June 24, 2025 | 11:55 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Euro speculative net longs climb to 9-month high

Euro speculative net longs climb to 9-month high

Image

Last Updated : Jun 24 2025 | 11:50 AM IST

Large currency speculators in the Euro futures market added net longs, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of Euro futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net long position of 101553 contracts in the data reported through June 17, 2025, its highest level in almost nine months. This was a weekly addition of 8528 net long contracts.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Glenmark Pharma launches TEVIMBRA in India

Glenmark Pharma launches TEVIMBRA in India

Ugro Capital rallies on appointing Anuj Pandey as new CEO

Ugro Capital rallies on appointing Anuj Pandey as new CEO

NSE SME Eppeltone Engineers powers up the street with a sparkling debut

NSE SME Eppeltone Engineers powers up the street with a sparkling debut

Board of Astec LifeSciences approves rights issue of Rs 250 cr

Board of Astec LifeSciences approves rights issue of Rs 250 cr

Metro Brands inks exclusive long-term distribution agreement with British brand 'Clarks'

Metro Brands inks exclusive long-term distribution agreement with British brand 'Clarks'

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 24 2025 | 11:35 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStock to Watch TodayIsrael-Iran Ceasefire England vs India 1st Test LIVE UpdatesGold and Silver Rate TodayGlobe Civil Projects IPOHDB Financial IPOOperation SindhuGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon