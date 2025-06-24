Ugro Capital rallies on appointing Anuj Pandey as new CEO

Ugro Capital advanced 3.69% to Rs 180 after the company announced the elevation of Anuj Pandey as its new chief executive officer, effective 1 July 2025.Pandey, who currently serves as the chief risk officer, has been a founding member of Ugro Capital and has played a pivotal role in building the company's risk governance framework and credit architecture. His appointment was approved by the companys board.
Anuj Pandey brings nearly 25 years of experience across prominent organizations such as GSK Consumer, ABN AMRO Bank, Barclays Bank, and Religare, where he held leadership positions in business and product strategy. He holds a B.Tech in Mechanical Engineering and is an alumnus of the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Lucknow.
UGRO Capital is a pioneering DataTech NBFC specializing in MSME and small business financing. By leveraging advanced data analytics and an extensive distribution network, it bridges the vast small business credit gap in India, delivering tailored credit solutions to micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) across the country.
The company reported a 24.04% jump in standalone net profit to Rs 40.55 crore in Q4 FY25 as against Rs 32.69 crore posted in Q4 FY24. Total income increased 24.83% YoY to Rs 412.44 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2025.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content