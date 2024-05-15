GP Wind Jangi Pvt standalone net profit declines 30.54% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 7.11% to Rs 13.07 croreNet profit of GP Wind Jangi Pvt declined 30.54% to Rs 1.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 7.11% to Rs 13.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 14.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales13.0714.07 -7 OPM %50.9660.06 -PBDT4.996.35 -21 PBT1.883.28 -43 NP1.412.03 -31
