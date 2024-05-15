Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

GP Wind Jangi Pvt standalone net profit declines 30.54% in the March 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 15 2024 | 2:51 PM IST
Sales decline 7.11% to Rs 13.07 crore
Net profit of GP Wind Jangi Pvt declined 30.54% to Rs 1.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 7.11% to Rs 13.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 14.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales13.0714.07 -7 OPM %50.9660.06 -PBDT4.996.35 -21 PBT1.883.28 -43 NP1.412.03 -31
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 15 2024 | 2:39 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayGoogle I/O 2024LIC | SEBIIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon