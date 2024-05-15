Business Standard
Summit Digitel Infrastructure reports standalone net loss of Rs 727.30 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 15 2024 | 2:50 PM IST
Sales rise 26.75% to Rs 3344.60 crore
Net Loss of Summit Digitel Infrastructure reported to Rs 727.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 676.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 26.75% to Rs 3344.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2638.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 3037.70 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 3190.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 15.28% to Rs 12509.40 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 10851.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales3344.602638.70 27 12509.4010851.60 15 OPM %38.0541.28 -38.4938.81 - PBDT-326.60-311.10 -5 -1442.60-1774.80 19 PBT-727.30-676.30 -8 -3037.70-3190.90 5 NP-727.30-676.30 -8 -3037.70-3190.90 5
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: May 15 2024 | 2:39 PM IST

