GPT Infra bags order worth Rs 26 cr

The civil construction company announced that it has secured an order worth Rs 26 crore from Transnet Freight Rail, South Africa.

The order includes supply of concrete sleepers from the factory at Ladysmith.

The company said that the order is in the subsidiary GPT Concrete Products South Africa (Pty).

GPT Infraprojects is the flagship company of GPT Group and is a premier infrastructure company based out of Kolkata. The company operates through two business divisions infrastructure and sleepers. The company is engaged in the execution of civil and infrastructure projects, especially large bridges and ROBs for Railways. In sleepers, the company manufactures and supplies concrete sleeper for Railways in India and Africa.

The companys consolidated net profit increased 55.67% to Rs 16.19 crore on 10.03% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 295 crore in Q4 FY24 over Q4 FY23.

The scrip rose 0.60% to Rs 253 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News