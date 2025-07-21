Monday, July 21, 2025 | 02:07 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
GPT Infra soars after bagging project worth Rs 351 crore

Last Updated : Jul 21 2025 | 2:04 PM IST

GPT Infraprojects zoomed 8.78% to Rs 134.45 after the company announced that it has bagged a construction contract worth Rs 351 crore from Agra Gwalior Highway Private Limited.

The contract involves the construction of a new major bridge, which includes a cable-stayed bridge, over the Chambal River. This work is part of the Agra Gwalior Greenfield Highway Project.

GPT Infraprojects is the flagship company of GPT Group and is a premier infrastructure company based out of Kolkata. The company operates through two business divisions: infrastructure and sleepers. The company is engaged in the execution of civil and infrastructure projects, especially large bridges and ROBs for railways. In sleepers, the company manufactures and supplies concrete sleepers for railways in India and Africa.

 

The company's consolidated net profit increased by 49.72% to Rs 24.24 crore on a 29.06% increase in revenue to Rs 380.74 crore in Q4 FY25 as compared with Q4 FY24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jul 21 2025 | 1:54 PM IST

