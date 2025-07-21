Piramal Pharma receives upgrade in LT credit ratings

From CAREPiramal Pharma announced that CARE has revised the credit ratings assigned to the company as under:
Long term bank facilities - CARE AA; Stable (upgraded)
Long term / short term bank facilities - CARE AA; Stable / CARE A1 (long term rating upgraded; short term rating reaffirmed)
Short term bank facilities - CARE A1 (reaffirmed)
Issuer rating - CARE AA; Stable (upgraded)
Non convertible debentures - CARE AA; Stable (upgraded)
Commercial paper - CARE A1 (reaffirmed)
