Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Piramal Pharma receives upgrade in LT credit ratings

Piramal Pharma receives upgrade in LT credit ratings

Image

Last Updated : Jul 21 2025 | 1:31 PM IST

From CARE

Piramal Pharma announced that CARE has revised the credit ratings assigned to the company as under:

Long term bank facilities - CARE AA; Stable (upgraded)
Long term / short term bank facilities - CARE AA; Stable / CARE A1 (long term rating upgraded; short term rating reaffirmed)
Short term bank facilities - CARE A1 (reaffirmed)
Issuer rating - CARE AA; Stable (upgraded)
Non convertible debentures - CARE AA; Stable (upgraded)
Commercial paper - CARE A1 (reaffirmed)

First Published: Jul 21 2025 | 1:15 PM IST

