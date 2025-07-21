Monday, July 21, 2025 | 01:51 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Euro speculative net longs climb further

Euro speculative net longs climb further

Last Updated : Jul 21 2025 | 1:50 PM IST

Large currency speculators in the Euro futures market increased net longs, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of Euro futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net long position of 128221 contracts in the data reported through July 15, 2025, its highest level in one and half years. This was a weekly increase of 7625 net long contracts.

First Published: Jul 21 2025 | 1:44 PM IST

