Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Granules India gets VAI classification from USFDA for Virginia Facility

Image

Last Updated : Apr 03 2024 | 1:32 PM IST
The inspection took place from 11th to 15th December 2023.
The drug maker has announced that it has received a communication from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) indicating the inspection classification as Voluntary Action Indicated (VAI). The inspection was conducted at companys wholly-owned foreign subsidiary, Granules Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (GPI), located in Chantilly, Virginia, USA.
The USFDA had issued Form 483 with 5 observations post inspection on 16 December 2023, which has been now classified as VAI.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
This classification indicates that the US drug regulator will not take or recommend regulatory or enforcement action because the observations do not meet the threshold for action at this time.
Granules India is primarily involved in the manufacturing and selling of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs), Pharmaceutical Formulation intermediates (PFIs) and Finished Dosages (FDs).
The pharma company's consolidated net profit rose 1.06% to Rs 125.65 crore on 0.82% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 1,155.58 crore in Q3 FY24 over Q3 FY23.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Granules India Ltd spurts 4.38%, up for fifth straight session

Granules India Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Granules India Ltd rises for third straight session

Nifty climbs above 21,900; pharma shares advance

Broader mkt outperforms, pharma shares edge higher

City Union Bank Ltd gains for third straight session

Hindustan Zinc Ltd spurts 4.13%

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd gains for third straight session

Saregama India Ltd soars 3.07%, rises for third straight session

Dish TV India Ltd gains for third consecutive session

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 03 2024 | 1:22 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveTaiwan EarthquakeAtal Pension YojanaLok Sabha Election LiveAdani GreenIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon