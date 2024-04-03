Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd gains for third straight session

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd is quoting at Rs 155.4, up 1.34% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 27.4% in last one year as compared to a 28.19% jump in NIFTY and a 12.48% jump in the Nifty Media index.

Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 3.91% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1914.9, up 1.22% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 164.06 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 214.6 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 36.03 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

