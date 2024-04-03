Sensex (    %)
                             
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd gains for third straight session

Last Updated : Apr 03 2024 | 1:31 PM IST
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd is quoting at Rs 155.4, up 1.34% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 27.4% in last one year as compared to a 28.19% jump in NIFTY and a 12.48% jump in the Nifty Media index.
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 155.4, up 1.34% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.24% on the day, quoting at 22507.2. The Sensex is at 74136.28, up 0.31%. Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd has gained around 0.32% in last one month.
Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 3.91% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1914.9, up 1.22% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 164.06 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 214.6 lakh shares in last one month.
The benchmark April futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 155.6, up 0.58% on the day. Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd is down 27.4% in last one year as compared to a 28.19% jump in NIFTY and a 12.48% jump in the Nifty Media index.
The PE of the stock is 36.03 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.
