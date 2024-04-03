Sensex (    %)
                             
Hindustan Zinc Ltd spurts 4.13%

Image

Last Updated : Apr 03 2024 | 1:31 PM IST
Hindustan Zinc Ltd is quoting at Rs 328.7, up 4.13% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 7.52% in last one year as compared to a 28.19% spurt in NIFTY and a 59.44% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.
Hindustan Zinc Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 328.7, up 4.13% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.24% on the day, quoting at 22507.2. The Sensex is at 74136.28, up 0.31%. Hindustan Zinc Ltd has risen around 5.29% in last one month.
Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Hindustan Zinc Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 5.34% in last one month and is currently quoting at 8690.85, up 0.83% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 43.07 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 6.66 lakh shares in last one month.
The PE of the stock is 14.82 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.
First Published: Apr 03 2024 | 1:05 PM IST

