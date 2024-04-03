Sensex (    %)
                             
Saregama India Ltd soars 3.07%, rises for third straight session

Image

Last Updated : Apr 03 2024 | 1:31 PM IST
Saregama India Ltd is quoting at Rs 390.55, up 3.07% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 26.98% in last one year as compared to a 28.19% gain in NIFTY and a 12.48% gain in the Nifty Media index.
Saregama India Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 390.55, up 3.07% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.24% on the day, quoting at 22507.2. The Sensex is at 74136.28, up 0.31%. Saregama India Ltd has dropped around 3.37% in last one month.
Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Saregama India Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 3.91% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1914.9, up 1.22% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 9.05 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 4.36 lakh shares in last one month.
The PE of the stock is 37.04 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Apr 03 2024 | 1:05 PM IST

